Cayford Design
Architects in London
    • residential West London, Cayford Design Cayford Design Walls & flooringPaint & finishes Engineered Wood Multicolored
    residential West London, Cayford Design Cayford Design Corridor, hallway & stairsAccessories & decoration Tiles Metallic/Silver
    residential West London, Cayford Design Cayford Design KitchenCabinets & shelves Granite White
    +2
    residential West London
    residential West London, Cayford Design Cayford Design
    residential West London, Cayford Design Cayford Design BathroomFittings Ceramic White
    residential West London, Cayford Design Cayford Design KitchenCabinets & shelves Solid Wood Green
    +2
    residential West London
    Sports Pavilion for School, Cayford Design Cayford Design Passive house Bricks Multicolored
    Sports Pavilion for School, Cayford Design Cayford Design Passive house Bricks Multicolored
    Sports Pavilion for School, Cayford Design Cayford Design
    Sports Pavilion for School
    Therapy Centre for Kids, Cayford Design Cayford Design Eclectic style clinics
    Therapy Centre for Kids

    Cayford Design creates inspiring and nurturing environments, maximising energy efficiency with Passivhaus and other ecological techniques

    Services
    • accredited RIBA Client Adviser
    • retrofit
    • certified passivhaus consultant
    • RIBA Architect
    • Interior Design
    Service areas
    • residential
    • schools
    • therapy buildings
    • workplace
    • - in London and within 100 mile radius
    Company awards
    As Client Adviser 3 RIBA National Awards
    Address
    Second Floor Studio, 28 Poland Street,
    W1F 8QP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7900906020 www.cayford.com
