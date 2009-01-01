Enhance your home... Based in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside, Rectory Blue is a true cottage industry. Our simple mission is to offer a range of beautiful hand painted furniture that not only complements your home but adds that little extra something.

Our current range is small but beautiful, from bookcases to kitchen tables, each item is carefully

selected, hand painted and hand finished. This not only ensures that every piece is of the highest quality but in addition to our stock of favourite colours, we can supply items according to your personal choice of colour. Also many pieces can be made to your specific measurements.