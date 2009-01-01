Your browser is out-of-date.

Rectory Blue
Furniture & Accessories in Wiltshire, Sp3 5su
    Hand Painted Dining Chairs
    Hand Painted Dining Tables
    Hand Painted Stools
    Hand Painted Bookcases and Cupboards
    Hand Painted Storage Benches and Boxes

    Enhance your home...     Based in the beautiful Wiltshire countryside, Rectory Blue is a true cottage industry. Our simple mission is to offer a range of beautiful hand painted furniture that not only complements your home but adds that little extra something.

    Our current range is small but beautiful, from bookcases to kitchen tables, each item is carefully
    selected, hand painted and hand finished. This not only ensures that every piece is of the highest quality but in addition to our stock of favourite colours, we can supply items according to your personal choice of colour. Also many pieces can be made to your specific measurements.

    Service areas
    Wiltshire and SP3 5SU
    Address
    The Old Rectory Paddock, Chicklade
    Salisbury Wiltshire, Sp3 5su
    United Kingdom
    +44-1747820748
