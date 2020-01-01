Your browser is out-of-date.

fleur ward interior design
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    With 25 years experience and based in West London, my career history includes working on 5 star hotels abroad and West London residential properties. I am passionate about interiors and creating bespoke and personal spaces that you are proud and comfortable to live in. Making your house your home, whatever your budget.

    Please see website for full profile and projects, and my shop for wallpaper, wrapping and other essential home decor items.

    Ohhfleur.com

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • purchasing
    • ideas and concepts
    • furniture selection
    • bathroom and kitchen design
    • drawings (plans and elevations) curtains and soft furnishings
    • project co ordination
    • consultancy.
    • curtain making
    Service areas
    London and home counties
    Company awards
    SBID Finalist 2021, The List House and Garden 2020, Build Award 2019
    Address
    W3 London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7990517446 www.ohhfleur.com
