George Robinson Kitchens
Kitchen Manufacturers in Cornwall
Reviews
Projects

    Eco Kitchen, George Robinson Kitchens
    Eco Kitchen

    For more than twenty years, George Robinson has been dedicated to the creation of beautiful solid wood bespoke kitchens and traditional fine furniture. All his products are designed here in Cornwall and inspired by the glorious environment, while George is constantly aware of his customers’ needs, aspirations and available living space.


    George ‘s excellent customer service and attention to detail have given him a national and even international reputation and a growing number of repeat customers. George Robinson Kitchens are becoming the natural choice to help you plan and create your dream living environment.

    Services
    Bespoke kitchen design and maker of fine furniture
    Service areas
    UK & Europe and Cornwall
    Address
    The Old Dairy, Old Boswednan Barns, Tremethick Cross, Penzance
    TR20 8UA Cornwall
    United Kingdom
    +44-1736367369 www.georgerobinsonkitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Mondego Miscellanie
    I am so happy with my George Robinson Kitchen which was transported from the GRK workshop in Cornwall all the way to my home in Portugal! It is without a doubt the best kitchen I have ever had the pleasure of owning and several features of the design including my huge larder cupboard are features that I now could not imagine living without!
    about 8 years ago
    Chip Montrose
    GRK designed and replaced our cottage kitchen on a tight timeline. The experience was outstanding, because of the talented, thoughtful and flexible attitude of everyone from GRK we worked with. George and the team he has assembled are nothing short of remarkable. The beautiful quality and design of the final product, and the enduring desire of GRK to make sure their product continues to perform well, shows their incredible pride of workmanship.
    almost 3 years ago
    Becky Curtis
    We have loved the whole creative process of working with GRK and we’re delighted with the resulting kitchen. Thank you to all at GRK, we love the space that you have helped us to create- it functions beautifully, looks amazing and we know that it will stand the test of time. Highly recommended.
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
