Acanthus Architects LW is a chartered practice of architects, historic building consultants and landscape architects.

With experience spanning over 30 years, we have built up solid experience across the sectors of infrastructure, housing, education, conservation and landscape. Our commitment to quality in design and a robust attitude to technical delivery has ensured that many of our projects are from repeat business with long established clients as we have built lasting relationships. In design, we listen carefully to the client’s requirements and create responsive, imaginative and enduring solutions. Where possible we aim to explore sustainability and innovative construction methods. In project delivery we aim to optimise solutions, working efficiently with delivery teams to maximise value and design quality.