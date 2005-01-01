We are Luckies of London and we love to design unique gifts inspired by travel, technology and stuff that makes life a little more fun!

Founded by Jim Cox in 2005, Luckies was born when he started by sourcing cool stuff from around the globe to sell in the UK, but he always had it in mind to develop and create Luckies own products. Based in Notting Hill, London the Luckies team are committed to designing and making innovative, quality gift products and are best known for inventing the famous Scratch Map. A map of the world with a foil print that can be scratched off as you visit different countries to make a unique, personalised travel record, Scratch Map can be found in stores around the world. Luckies' newest product Smart Phone Projector makes use of modern technology, but with a vintage aesthetic; made from cardboard the innovative device projects all the videos and photos you've been hiding on your smart phone! The young, enthusiastic, creative Luckies team are based in converted a warehouse studio in Notting Hill, designing and producing unique gifts that sell all over the world!