Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
H is for Home
Online Shops in Todmorden
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • H is for Home is an online shop run by Adelle & Justin - purveyors of vintage homewares, decor & lifestyle.

    We place particular emphasis on mid-century modern, vintage industrial and modern rustic styles – but the most important factor is that items are useful, beautiful or both. We love great design and have brought together an extensive range of products that will enhance and lend individuality to your home.

    Service areas
    • All across the UK
    • International worldwide
    • Yorkshire
    Address
    OL14 7NA Todmorden
    United Kingdom
    hisforhome.com
      Add SEO element