H is for Home is an online shop run by Adelle & Justin - purveyors of vintage homewares, decor & lifestyle.
We place particular emphasis on mid-century modern, vintage industrial and modern rustic styles – but the most important factor is that items are useful, beautiful or both. We love great design and have brought together an extensive range of products that will enhance and lend individuality to your home.
- Service areas
- All across the UK
- International worldwide
- Yorkshire
- Address
-
OL14 7NA Todmorden
United Kingdom
hisforhome.com