Jimagination Creations
Furniture & Accessories in Camborne
    Surfboard Chair, Jimagination Creations Jimagination Creations HouseholdAccessories & decoration Plywood Wood effect
    Surfboard Chair

    Jimagination Creations designs and makes  bespoke wooden products from quirky furniture (such as bookcases in the shape of trees or lightbulbs, and surfboard shaped chairs and coffee tables), to jewellery boxes (animal and nature inspired, as well as classic boxes and traditional boxes), as well as lathe turned bowls, and other household items. Jimagination Creations also produces a range of wooden laser cut products such as A5 book covers, wall art, etc.

    Services
    Laser cutting and engraving
    Service areas
    Cornwall, England, and Camborne
    Address
    Wrangarie, 43 Pendarves Road
    TR14 7QJ Camborne
    United Kingdom
    +44-7791796688 www.jimaginationcreations.com
