Jimagination Creations designs and makes bespoke wooden products from quirky furniture (such as bookcases in the shape of trees or lightbulbs, and surfboard shaped chairs and coffee tables), to jewellery boxes (animal and nature inspired, as well as classic boxes and traditional boxes), as well as lathe turned bowls, and other household items. Jimagination Creations also produces a range of wooden laser cut products such as A5 book covers, wall art, etc.