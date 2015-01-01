Your browser is out-of-date.

Markus Schmid Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in London
Reviews (4)
    • Based in Crouch End we supply and fit Contur® Kitchens

    in London and the surrounding area directly from Germany. Our fitters are skilled German craftsmen trained in the installation of Contur® Kitchens. This means high quality and precision at a very competitive price. We hope you will be surprised by what we can offer for your budget. However large or small your project we would be delighted to help.

    Services
    kitchen design, Kitchen Supply, and Kitchen Installation
    Service areas
    Greater London Area
    Address
    55 Inderwick Road
    N8 9LA London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2033978787 markusschmid.co.uk

    Reviews

    kerry gonis
    I’m really pleased with my new kitchen. The quality of the units, appliances and the quality of the installation is excellent. Christian and Esther were very helpful in working through the design with me. My kitchen was a particularly tricky one to design in a difficult space and I felt that I had all the information that I needed to make decisions about planning my kitchen.
    over 7 years ago
    Annabella Dyer
    We are really pleased that we found Schmid Kitchens when looking for a new kitchen. Esther and Christian helped with all our questions and were more than happy to change things like the colour, type of cupboards and layout along the way while getting us to have the kitchen that works for us and the room, which wasn’t easy. The visit to our house was the most helpful as it helped us understand how to go about the design and get a kitchen within our budget. Technical drawings for supply pipes were exact. Their installation (by Stefan and Markus who travelled all the way over from Germany!) was excellent. The kitchen was delivered on the day as arranged at 8am so installation started right away and was finished just after lunch the following day. It looks fantastic and we love cooking in it. The quality is excellent and it looks better than we expected and cost exactly what we agreed. The whole thing from start to finish ran smoothly and we have never felt that any questions or change was any trouble. Excellent value for the quality and customer service!
    almost 8 years ago
    Jennifer Leahy
    We used Markus Schmid for our new kitchen and I highly recommend them. The service and quality are fantastic. When it was delivered before they left they checked everything was there. We also used their fitters who came over from Germany - they were quick, tidy and showed impressive attention to detail. We also got our appliances from them and a better deal than we could find online.
    over 6 years ago
