Porcupine Rocks Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Northchapel, Petworth, UK
Reviews
    • Cushions, Porcupine Rocks Ltd Porcupine Rocks Ltd Living roomAccessories & decoration
    Cushions

    Design studio celebrating modern African interiors, showcasing imaginative, colourful fabrics and bespoke creations for your home. 

    Services
    • Each season we bring you a collection of ceramics
    • woven baskets
    • contemporary lighting
    • Fabrics
    • furniture
    • bead and wire work and exclusive fabrics to create a statement in your home
    • Restaurant
    • hotel or office.  
    • Show all 8 services
    Service areas
    • United Kingdom
    • London
    • Northchapel, Petworth, UK
    Address
    GU28 9HE Northchapel, Petworth, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073512784 www.porcupinerocks.com
