Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Aquarium Architecture
Architects in London
Overview 20Projects (20) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (6)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Sherlock House, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Classic style living room
    Sherlock House, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Classic style living room
    Sherlock House, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Classic style living room
    +2
    Sherlock House
    Grosvenor, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    Grosvenor, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    Grosvenor, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    Grosvenor
    Kowloon Abode, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kowloon Abode, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kowloon Abode, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kowloon Abode
    Richmond Residence , Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern living room
    Richmond Residence , Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern living room
    Richmond Residence , Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern living room
    +2
    Richmond Residence
    Toscana Residence, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Toscana Residence, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
    Toscana Residence, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Mediterranean style corridor, hallway and stairs
    +1
    Toscana Residence
    Carnivore, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    Carnivore, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    Carnivore, Aquarium Architecture Aquarium Architecture Modern bars & clubs
    +2
    Carnivore
    Show all 20 projects

    Specialists in international luxury aquarium design, installation and maintenance. With offices in London and New York City, and operatives across the globe, Aquarium Architecture can operate internationally within short time frames. Each aquarium installation is bespoke, ensuring both a personal and professional service is delivered.

    Services
    • Bespoke Aquariums
    • Custom Fish Tanks
    • Aquarium Installation
    • Aquarium Maintenance
    Service areas
    International and London
    Address
    40 Snowsfields
    SE1 3SU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077712345 www.aquariumarchitecture.com

    Reviews

    Mark Saaior (MARKLEEN)
    It was friendly
    8 months ago
    Ryan Kelly
    I've actually lived in a rented property with an Aquarium Architecture tank! It was always the talking point with all my friends that came to visit. A great installation and fitted seamlessly into the aesthetics of the home. The people that came to maintain the tank were always discreet, courteous and professional. I always recommend AA to anyone that talks about getting an aquarium
    almost 8 years ago
    Ashleigh Abraham
    The staff at Aquarium Architecture are not only creative and offer innovative aquarium design solutions, but they are also extremely knowledgeable. Everyone in the office is always very friendly and welcoming. Right away it is apparent the entire team at AA works diligently to ensure your vision for your perfect aquarium is realized. I recommend Aquarium Architecture to anyone and everyone!
    almost 8 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
      Add SEO element