Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
In the Linen Cupboard Ltd
Textiles & Upholstery in Hailsham, Sussex
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Linen, In the Linen Cupboard Ltd In the Linen Cupboard Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Linen, In the Linen Cupboard Ltd In the Linen Cupboard Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
    Linen, In the Linen Cupboard Ltd In the Linen Cupboard Ltd BedroomAccessories & decoration
    +5
    Linen

    At In The Linen Cupboard, the focus is on luxurious bed and table linen at a level of quality that cannot be matched on the high street.   As well as offering luxury, bespoke staples, the “Click and Design” feature on In The Linen Cupboard’s website enables customers to choose their own designs, colours and for a personal touch- monograms in just 5 clicks. All products are made to specification in England (no mass production) from either 570 Thread Count Egyptian Cotton or pure Italian linen.  In the Linen Cupboard is a very hands-on business and Jane and her colleagues are always available to advise or inspire their customers. They share their passion f.or beautiful, personalised accessories and are extremely proud of their customer service.

    Service areas
    Hailsham, Sussex
    Address
    2 Under Road
    BN27 1QD Hailsham, Sussex
    United Kingdom
    +44-7795384438 www.inthelinencupboard.co.uk
      Add SEO element