Inara Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Surrey
    Sands Hotel
    Hoxton Victorian Bathroom

    Inara Interiors is a Surrey based Interior design company that specialises in high end luxury projects exploring the use of form, light and texture to give harmony to a space. The environment around you can have a massive impact on your day to day life defining you moods and overall well-being. Inara Interiors works with its customers and their spaces to produce beautiful and sensuous environments that make the home a sanctuary from everyday life.

    Service areas
    Surrey
    Address
    KT152GH Surrey
    United Kingdom
    www.inara-interiors.co.uk/index.html
