Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Interior Design Studio
Interior Architects in Manchester
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Attic Teen Bedroom, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    Attic Teen Bedroom
    LOUNGE, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern living room
    LOUNGE, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern living room
    LOUNGE, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern living room
    LOUNGE
    BEDROOMS, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    BEDROOMS, The Interior Design Studio The Interior Design Studio Modern style bedroom
    BEDROOMS

    The Interior Design Studio is an established interior design company based in the North West, working throughout the UK. Offering a personal and flexible service whilst providing innovative design solutions.

    Our Mission: Creating splendid Interiors, keeping true to core values ,high quality, simplicity and timeless elegance, blended with warmth and sumptuous opulence. 

     Interior Designer- high-end luxury residential , Commercial bars, restaurants & hotels to affordable room make-overs.

    Services
    • House design / Interior design
    • home remodeling / extensions
    • concept design
    • Feasibility studies
    • planning application
    • Residential & commercial interior
    Service areas
    Manchester
    Address
    50 Mosley Common Rd
    M29 8PR Manchester
    United Kingdom
    +44-7890092087 www.i-dstudio.co.uk
      Add SEO element