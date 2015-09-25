Your browser is out-of-date.

Studio D. Interiors
Interior Designers & Decorators in Antwerpen, Belgium
    Wallaya Villa
    Surbiton
    To make it flow
    FACT! Interior Designer's CAN save you money
    Mixing Styles
    From nothing to something
    My work comes from the heart and natural skills knowing what is needed.  I hear what people have to say and my mission is to create beautiful, liveable  spaces.  I make it personal by getting to know the client but keeping it stylish & practical, TO SUIT THEIR NEEDS AND WISHES.  Attention to detail and what you love is what makes a house a home

    Services
    • Home Staging Design & Decorate
    • Furniture Arrangement
    • space planning
    • Buyer
    • colour schemes
    Service areas
    • Belgium
    • Rest of Europe
    • UK
    • United States
    • Antwerpen, Belgium
    Company awards
    • David Geuens of Studio D. Interiors Receives
    • Best Of Houzz 2015 Award
    • Best of Houzz 2016 Award (2nd year running)
    • Certificate of Excellence 2015 (Bark)
    Address
    Retiesebaan 162
    2460 Antwerpen, Belgium
    Belgium
    +32-473303211 www.studiod-interiors.com
