fringes rugs limited
Flooring in Plymouth
    Leicester University, fringes rugs limited fringes rugs limited Walls & flooringWall & floor coverings
    Leicester University

    Fringes Rugs are specialists in the UK rug market. We have over 20 years of experience in the rug trade and boast one of the largest showrooms the UK has to offer. Situated in Plymouth, we hold over 1000 rugs in stock. Fringes Rugs focuses on bringing you quality designer rugs, modern rugs and traditional rugs. We make efforts to keep up with the latest fashions and tastes by updating our rugs accordingly. We constantly update our collections to give you the latest in natural wool rugs, quality acrylic rugs and synthetic rugs. Our rug ranges include woven and hand tufted modern rugs, shaggy rugs, traditional rugs and also oriental rugs. As well as kids rugs and many, many more.

    Services
    manufacture and retail
    Service areas
    UK and Europe, worldwide, and plymouth
    Address
    unit a c strode road
    pl7 4ay Plymouth
    United Kingdom
    +44-1752342097 www.fringesrugs.com
