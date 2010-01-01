Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Hannah Dowding Furniture
Furniture & Accessories in Folkestone
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Doves Design Collection, Hannah Dowding Furniture Hannah Dowding Furniture HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
    Doves Design Collection, Hannah Dowding Furniture Hannah Dowding Furniture HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
    Doves Design Collection, Hannah Dowding Furniture Hannah Dowding Furniture HouseholdAccessories & decoration Wood
    +5
    Doves Design Collection

    Design is Hannah’s passion and since 2010 she has been designing and making contemporary furniture together with a handmade gift range.

    Hannah’s prides herself on designing unique, beautiful and innovative products with a creative flair from wonderful pieces of wood.  Her work strikes the balance between modern design and quality craftsmanship to create wonderful and functional pieces for your home. . 

    Every item has been personally designed and individually handcrafted by Hannah in her workshop in Kent.  Every joint and detail is hand crafted; cut, chiselled and fitted to ensure that each piece of furniture is completely unique and tailormade just for you.

    Hannah also has a beautiful hand crafted gift range which has evolved and has been inspired by my furniture designs and trade mark style

    Services
    Contemporary furniture designer/maker and handmade gift range
    Service areas
    • furniture designer/maker
    • Interiors
    • Home Accessories
    • gift range
    • Folkestone
    Company awards
    • Royal Berkshire County Show—Best Craft Exhibitor 2014
    • Royal British Legion officially support my Ceramic Poppy Holder
    Address
    20 Audley Road
    ct20 3qa Folkestone
    United Kingdom
    +44-7968208224 www.hannahdowdingfurniture.co.uk

    Reviews

    Gavin Walter
    Absolutely love her work! We have a few pieces now and are so happy with them! Very friendly and helpful! Definitely recommend.
    about 1 year ago
      Add SEO element