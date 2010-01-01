Design is Hannah’s passion and since 2010 she has been designing and making contemporary furniture together with a handmade gift range.

Hannah’s prides herself on designing unique, beautiful and innovative products with a creative flair from wonderful pieces of wood. Her work strikes the balance between modern design and quality craftsmanship to create wonderful and functional pieces for your home. .

Every item has been personally designed and individually handcrafted by Hannah in her workshop in Kent. Every joint and detail is hand crafted; cut, chiselled and fitted to ensure that each piece of furniture is completely unique and tailormade just for you.

Hannah also has a beautiful hand crafted gift range which has evolved and has been inspired by my furniture designs and trade mark style