Design is Hannah’s passion and since 2010 she has been designing and making contemporary furniture together with a handmade gift range.
Hannah’s prides herself on designing unique, beautiful and innovative products with a creative flair from wonderful pieces of wood. Her work strikes the balance between modern design and quality craftsmanship to create wonderful and functional pieces for your home. .
Every item has been personally designed and individually handcrafted by Hannah in her workshop in Kent. Every joint and detail is hand crafted; cut, chiselled and fitted to ensure that each piece of furniture is completely unique and tailormade just for you.
Hannah also has a beautiful hand crafted gift range which has evolved and has been inspired by my furniture designs and trade mark style
- Services
- Contemporary furniture designer/maker and handmade gift range
- Service areas
- furniture designer/maker
- Interiors
- Home Accessories
- gift range
- Folkestone
- Company awards
- Royal Berkshire County Show—Best Craft Exhibitor 2014
- Royal British Legion officially support my Ceramic Poppy Holder
