Matteo Bianchi Studio
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
Reviews
Projects

New project
    • Furlong Road, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern kitchen
    Furlong Road, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern houses
    Furlong Road, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern dining room
    +4
    Furlong Road
    Apulia, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Rustic style conference centres
    Apulia, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Rustic style conference centres
    Apulia, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Rustic style conference centres
    +7
    Apulia
    Kensington, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style living room
    Kensington, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kensington, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style bathroom
    +7
    Kensington
    Farringdon Loft Conversion, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern living room
    Farringdon Loft Conversion, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern bathroom
    Farringdon Loft Conversion, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Modern bathroom
    +3
    Farringdon Loft Conversion
    Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style nursery/kids room
    Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
    Kensington & Chelsea, Matteo Bianchi Studio Matteo Bianchi Studio Eclectic style bathroom
    +6
    Kensington & Chelsea

    We create Bold & Stylish interiors to express your brand or personality.

    MATTEO BIANCHI

    Matteo Bianchi is a leading international Interior Designer based in London whose approach to design is Chic & Distinctive.

    Born in the inspiring City of Venice, Matteo has opportunely lived in many countries since and came to train at the University of the Arts, Chelsea in London – where he now also teaches. Matteo understands good craftsmanship and elegant design, which is part of the Venetian culture. Combine this with a natural talent, curiosity and great passion and you have the essence of a true industry-leading designer.

    THE STUDIO

    At Matteo Bianchi Studio you will discover a team of talented, international and approachable individuals with different backgrounds, a depth of architectural knowledge and artistic vision.

    We understand how crucial it is to listen to a clients’ brief to determine their needs, which ensures we always come back with original ideas and practical solutions. Our designs are individually tailored to each client.  We have delivered projects in London, Italy, Dubai, Lagos and many other countries worldwide.

    YOU

    Our designs appeal to those who have desire to stand out from the crowd, appreciate distinctive & quality design, accomplishment and beauty. We are here to help you transform your thoughts and our ideas into a successful project.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Restaurant design
    • hotel design
    • Office Design
    • residential design
    Service areas
    London, International, and UK
    Address
    34 South Molton Street
    W1K 5RG London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072757774 www.matteobianchi.co.uk
