We create Bold & Stylish interiors to express your brand or personality.

MATTEO BIANCHI

Matteo Bianchi is a leading international Interior Designer based in London whose approach to design is Chic & Distinctive.

Born in the inspiring City of Venice, Matteo has opportunely lived in many countries since and came to train at the University of the Arts, Chelsea in London – where he now also teaches. Matteo understands good craftsmanship and elegant design, which is part of the Venetian culture. Combine this with a natural talent, curiosity and great passion and you have the essence of a true industry-leading designer.

THE STUDIO

At Matteo Bianchi Studio you will discover a team of talented, international and approachable individuals with different backgrounds, a depth of architectural knowledge and artistic vision.

We understand how crucial it is to listen to a clients’ brief to determine their needs, which ensures we always come back with original ideas and practical solutions. Our designs are individually tailored to each client. We have delivered projects in London, Italy, Dubai, Lagos and many other countries worldwide.

YOU

Our designs appeal to those who have desire to stand out from the crowd, appreciate distinctive & quality design, accomplishment and beauty. We are here to help you transform your thoughts and our ideas into a successful project.