At the heart of A2’s working practice is a belief in the importance of engaging in the process by which spaces are made and how they are constructed to the highest quality. A2 champion a working practice that is interdependent and collaborative with clients, artists, engineers and more recently with the public on projects such as Granby Park.

The practice came to public attention with Eurocampus, Dublin, a commission won in limited competition in 2007 and Seaside House, a private house in Co. Louth. From these origins in educational building and residential work, where a sensitivity to experience and context is required, the practice has extended its expertise and now works on a broad range of projects in the public and private realms. Current clients include Upstart, the Office of Public Works, Department of Social Protection, Department of Foreign Affairs, The Courts Service and Dublin City Council.