At the heart of A2’s working practice is a belief in the importance of engaging in the process by which spaces are made and how they are constructed to the highest quality. A2 champion a working practice that is interdependent and collaborative with clients, artists, engineers and more recently with the public on projects such as Granby Park.
The practice came to public attention with Eurocampus, Dublin, a commission won in limited competition in 2007 and Seaside House, a private house in Co. Louth. From these origins in educational building and residential work, where a sensitivity to experience and context is required, the practice has extended its expertise and now works on a broad range of projects in the public and private realms. Current clients include Upstart, the Office of Public Works, Department of Social Protection, Department of Foreign Affairs, The Courts Service and Dublin City Council.
- Services
- Architectural design and project management
- Masterplanning
- education
- Service areas
- 01
- Company awards
- Nominated for the European Union Prize for Contemporary Architecture – Mies van der Rohe Award 2015 for Pulp Press, Kistefos, Norway.The practice has won a number of awards including Best Public Space / Urban Design for ‘Granby Park, Dublin’ in the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards 2014, Best House for ‘Seaside House, Co. Louth’ in the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards 2011, Best Education Building for ‘Eurocampus, Dublin’ in the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards 2009 and Best House Extension for ‘One-Up, One-Down, One-Deep’ in the RIAI Irish Architecture Awards 2008. The practice won first place in the RIAI International Competition for Tullamore Community Arts Centre in 2012 and was runner-up in Europan International Housing Competition for Ballymun, Dublin in 2010.
- Address
-
3 Great Strand Street
Dublin 01
Ireland
+353-18727393 www.a2.ie