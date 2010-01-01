Established in 2010, kukka™ is a British design house.

Our products are made from sustainable materials and cultural behaviors; these are taken into account during the design process; we admire craftsmanship, aesthetics, and functionality. All this is reflected throughout the production, technology methods, minimising of materials and components used for both products and packaging.

Our products are designed and made from actual day to day living experiences; as we observe, listen, feel as well as innovate, any kukka™ product with confidence.