Kukka
Furniture & Accessories in London
Reviews
    Established in 2010, kukka™ is a British design house.

    Our products are made from sustainable materials and cultural behaviors; these are taken into account during the design process; we admire craftsmanship, aesthetics, and functionality. All this is reflected throughout the production, technology methods, minimising of materials and components used for both products and packaging. 

    Our products are designed and made from actual day to day living experiences; as we observe, listen, feel as well as innovate, any kukka™ product with confidence.

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    W1A 6US London
    United Kingdom
    kukka.co.uk
