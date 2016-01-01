Your browser is out-of-date.

Balance Design Ltd
Interior Designers & Decorators in London
    Belgravia Town House
    Wimbledon Duplex
    Wimbledon Duplex
    Wimbledon Family House
    Battersea Snug
    Battersea Snug

    Part of colour expert Dulux's interior design service for seven years before setting up independently,  I work throughout SW London and the regions bringing practical, beautiful solutions to real people's homes.  Each design features three distinct phases, a briefing session to discuss and agree lifestyle, family requirements, overall style, colour and furnishing requirements, a directional meeting to review 3 separate design concepts and then a handover meeting to review final design and discuss next steps. Everything is done to make the design process as transparent and understandable as possible so that my clients and I can work together as a team to create their dream home.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • space planning
    • furniture sourcing
    • Project Management
    Service areas
    London and South East England
    Company awards
    Houzz Customer Service Award 2016
    Address
    9 Strathyre Avenue
    SW16 4RF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7961068243 balancedesign.co
