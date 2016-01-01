Part of colour expert Dulux's interior design service for seven years before setting up independently, I work throughout SW London and the regions bringing practical, beautiful solutions to real people's homes. Each design features three distinct phases, a briefing session to discuss and agree lifestyle, family requirements, overall style, colour and furnishing requirements, a directional meeting to review 3 separate design concepts and then a handover meeting to review final design and discuss next steps. Everything is done to make the design process as transparent and understandable as possible so that my clients and I can work together as a team to create their dream home.