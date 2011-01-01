Your browser is out-of-date.

Urban Upholstery
Textiles & Upholstery in London
    Established in 2007, Urban Upholstery is a design led upholstery company that creates unique pieces recycling existing furniture.

    "Upholstery is an art that allows us to interpret the potential in every day life. We love the challenge of looking at any unwanted furniture and thinking of something amazing to make with it!"

    The partnership includes Andrea Simonutti, upholsterer and Patrizia Sottile, architect and artist. Their work explores the multiple aspects of upholstery materials and techniques. They are using remnants of fabrics as well as collaborating with textile designers to create sculptural and vibrant pieces for a big variety of clients in UK.

    Services
    • Upholstery
    • Design Consultancy
    • recycling
    • Upcycling
    Service areas
    Greater London
    Address
    21 De Beauvoir Road
    N1 5SF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2072759436 www.urbanupholstery.com

    Reviews

    Alex Ostrowski
    Andrea is a genius! He crafted the most wonderful piece of bespoke seating for our home, a booth with quite complex cornering — and he couldn't have created a more beautiful result. We LOVE what Urban Upholstery have done for us, and the service was attentive, communicative and pleasant. If you're looking for beautiful, bespoke upholstery, Andrea & Patrizia are the talented craftspeople you're looking for :)
    5 months ago
    Nick Perry
    Very helpful and enthusiastic and ever willing bring new life into old furniture. Just had my office chair reupholstered. Sofa next!
    about 1 year ago
    Neil Hyatt
    Used several times & always had excellent service - they help with sourcing the fabric and always ensure you're happy with what they propose before commencing work, and the finished product is always excellent. A pleasure.
    over 3 years ago
