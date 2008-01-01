Your browser is out-of-date.

ZazuDesigns
Interior Designers & Decorators in Lenham
    • Loft-style apartment in Hackney, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Modern living room
    Loft-style apartment in Hackney, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Modern kitchen
    Loft-style apartment in Hackney, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Modern bathroom
    +2
    Loft-style apartment in Hackney
    Sevenoaks Victorian House - full refurbishment & extension, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Modern living room
    Sevenoaks Victorian House - full refurbishment & extension, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Modern kitchen
    Sevenoaks Victorian House - full refurbishment & extension, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Modern living room
    +3
    Sevenoaks Victorian House - full refurbishment & extension
    Greenwich House Living room, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Eclectic style living room
    Greenwich House Living room, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Eclectic style living room
    Greenwich House Living room, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Eclectic style living room
    Greenwich House Living room
    Richmond House - Conservation Area, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Scandinavian style dining room
    Richmond House - Conservation Area, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Scandinavian style living room
    Richmond House - Conservation Area, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Eclectic style bathroom
    Richmond House - Conservation Area
    Hampton House - bedroom and dressing room, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Classic style bedroom
    Hampton House - bedroom and dressing room, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns Classic style bedroom
    Hampton House - bedroom and dressing room, ZazuDesigns ZazuDesigns BedroomWardrobes & closets
    Hampton House - bedroom and dressing room

    From our studio in the Kent countryside, ZazuDesigns offers our clients a friendly and supportive service to create beautiful, practical and individual environments. From simple decoration to whole house refurbishment, we work to your brief and budget.

    Inspired by a life of travel, a love of colour, texture and natural materials, we source handcrafted products, design bespoke furniture, and upcycled vintage items.

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Spatial planning
    • decoration to refurbishment
    • Home Styling
    • Project Coordination
    • Bespoke designs
    Service areas
    • Kent
    • Surrey
    • south east London and surrounding areas
    • Lenham
    Company awards
    Winner BIID Student Design Competition 2008
    Address
    West Street
    ME17 2EP Lenham
    United Kingdom
    +44-7846138750 www.zazudesigns.com
