Designs for Living by Claire Beckhaus is an interior design consultancy spearheaded by Claire Beckhaus. We offer a full range of design, decoration and project management services to the residential and commercial market. Whilst Interior Design remains at the core of what we do, we appreciate that this is an ever evolving holistic process and it is by working closely together with our clients that we can assist, guide and support them in achieving their creative vision for their dream home or work spaces.

Many clients have a real sense of how they want their home to look and feel but not always the time or the expertise to bring it all together and can feel overwhelmed by the prospect. Whether you are looking for ideas and inspiration for a room, undertake a complete home refurbishment project, require advice on choosing a colour palette or how to refresh an existing space, we offer a range of interior design and decoration services to fulfill your needs. We will work with your ideas, budget and time frame to create an inspired and totally unique interior space that reflects the way you live and the essence of who you are.