Studio Blue Architects
Architects in London
Reviews
    • Working from our Greenwich based office, Studio Blue Architects offer a range of architectural and interior design services to suit our clients’ requirements. Each project is co-ordinated from inception to completion by the two principal Architects and founding company directors Philip Duckworth and Elisa Skondra who share a combined 20 years’ experience of professional architectural practice. 

    «We each have an emotional investment in the spaces we inhabit. By developing good working relationships throughout the entire design process, a clear understanding of each client’s unique requirements will naturally steer the design towards spaces tailored around the opportunities of the site and the lifestyle & aspirations of the client. »

    «I am passionate about people and believe in personalised surroundings. A well designed space can contribute and influence the user’s psychology. We are influenced by the slightest sunbeams, the colours, the feel of materials and textures that surround us, consciously or subconsciously. We are here for the experience, let’s make it unique!»

    Service areas
    London
    Address
    SE3 8TU London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037320084
