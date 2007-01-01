Your browser is out-of-date.

Floors of Stone Ltd
Flooring in Loughborough
Reviews (20)
    • Cotes Mill, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style garden
    Cotes Mill, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style conference centres
    Cotes Mill, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style garden
    +28
    Cotes Mill
    Worn Grey Limestone, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style walls & floors
    Worn Grey Limestone, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style kitchen
    Worn Grey Limestone, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style walls & floors
    +3
    Worn Grey Limestone
    Country Mix Tumbled Travertine, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style kitchen
    Country Mix Tumbled Travertine, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style kitchen
    Country Mix Tumbled Travertine, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style kitchen
    +4
    Country Mix Tumbled Travertine
    Umbrian Limestone, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Country style kitchen
    Umbrian Limestone, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Country style kitchen
    Umbrian Limestone, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Country style kitchen
    +4
    Umbrian Limestone
    Light Tumbled Travertine, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style living room
    Light Tumbled Travertine, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Eclectic style kitchen
    Light Tumbled Travertine, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Rustic style bedroom
    +4
    Light Tumbled Travertine
    Southview || Brazilian Black Slate, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Modern dining room
    Southview || Brazilian Black Slate, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Modern dining room
    Southview || Brazilian Black Slate, Floors of Stone Ltd Floors of Stone Ltd Modern kitchen
    +3
    Southview || Brazilian Black Slate
    Floors of Stone has been established since 2007, originally supplying limestone floor tiles to clients of our sister company, deVOL Kitchens. We now offer a wide selection of natural stone tiles at highly competitive prices from our dedicated stone flooring showroom.

    Services
    • Provide limestone
    • travertine
    • Marble
    • slate
    • Porcelain and Quarry tiles for residential and commercial projects.
    Service areas
    United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, and Loughborough
    Address
    Cotes Mill, Nottingham Road
    LE12 5TL Loughborough
    United Kingdom
    +44-1509234000 www.floorsofstone.com

    Reviews

    Stockley Webster
    I have purchased from Floors of Stone now on a couple of occasions and Molly is incredibly helpful and goes above and beyond- I highly recommend.
    2 months ago
    Laura Davis
    I ordered the country mixed travertine tiles and suite a lot of them! I was slightly weary when I read some bad reviews, but loved the look of the product and the price can't be beaten!Some tiles did arrive broken, but the customer support through this was brillaint and they were replaced very quickly and easily. The tiles themselves will crack if not supported properly, but that is the nature of the stone. The product is unbelievable for the price, and the customer service is brilliant. Thank you floors of stone! I recommend this product and company highly
    3 months ago
    Jodie Watkins
    We Highly Recommend Floor Of Stone. Product as seen on sample, clear and easy website to use and beautiful product with rustic texture when installed. Thank you.
    2 months ago
