A-ZERO is a RIBA chartered architectural practice with experience in a broad range of activities related to shaping the built environment.
Founded in 2010, we aim to create projects which are both responsive and responsible. By ‘responsive’ we mean creating spaces which are influenced by their environmental and cultural context, whilst still responding to the idiosyncrasies of their owners and occupants. By ‘responsible’, we mean designing, and procuring our buildings in a way which does not have an adverse impact on the environment. In addition to our architectural projects, which range from ultra-low-energy residential new build and refurbishment, mixed-use developments, and community centres, we regularly collaborate with other design practices in the design and delivery of environmentally focused projects.
- Services
- Architectural Design
- Low Energy Building
- Passive House
- Sustainable Architecture
- Architectural Education
- Service areas
- All across the UK and abroad
- London
- UK
- Company awards
- 2018 – Don’t Move, Improve! Awards – Glazed Fissure House – LONGLISTED
- 2017 – Don’t Move, Improve! Awards – The Middle Room Project – LONGLISTED
- 2017 – RIAI Architecture Awards – CEU (A-Zero were consultants to the lead architects O’Donnell + Tuomey) – WINNER
- 2016 – LABS Excellence in Design Award – Extending without an extension : FINALIST
- 2015 – International Design Competition : NLA New ideas for Housing – The High Street Living Project – SHORTLISTED
- 2014 – AVDC Design Award –Timber Frame House – WINNER
- Show all 11 awards
- Address
-
Oru Space—Studio 3, 20-22 Lordship Lane
SE22 8HN London
United Kingdom
+44-2077012664 www.a-zero.co.uk