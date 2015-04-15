A-ZERO is a RIBA chartered architectural practice with experience in a broad range of activities related to shaping the built environment.

Founded in 2010, we aim to create projects which are both responsive and responsible. By ‘responsive’ we mean creating spaces which are influenced by their environmental and cultural context, whilst still responding to the idiosyncrasies of their owners and occupants. By ‘responsible’, we mean designing, and procuring our buildings in a way which does not have an adverse impact on the environment. In addition to our architectural projects, which range from ultra-low-energy residential new build and refurbishment, mixed-use developments, and community centres, we regularly collaborate with other design practices in the design and delivery of environmentally focused projects.