The Prestige Flooring Company
Flooring in Cobham, Surrey
    • Walnut Flooring, The Prestige Flooring Company The Prestige Flooring Company Modern study/office
    Walnut Flooring, The Prestige Flooring Company The Prestige Flooring Company Modern living room
    Walnut Flooring
    Engineered Oak Flooring, The Prestige Flooring Company The Prestige Flooring Company Rustic style bedroom
    Engineered Oak Flooring
    Velvet Carpet, The Prestige Flooring Company The Prestige Flooring Company Modern style bedroom
    Velvet Carpet

    Specialists in carpets and wood flooring, our philosophy stems from our inherent belief that good customer service and quality products don’t have to cost the earth.


    We are an approachable and down to earth family run company dedicated to making your flooring project run seamlessly from start to finish. Customer service and quality of workmanship are our priority and we are proud of the fact that the majority of our work comes from personal recommendation and word of mouth.

    Having worked on everything from country houses and period buildings to contemporary developments and commercial projects, our team has a wealth of knowledge and experience in delivering exceptional results on time and on budget. Our unique business model allows us to keep our overheads low, which ultimately means we can provide excellent quality products fitted by only the most talented and discerning fitters, all at very competitive rates.

    Services
    Carpets and Wood Flooring
    Service areas
    • Surrey and surrounding areas
    • Cobham, Surrey
    Address
    Cobham, Surrey
    United Kingdom
    +44-1932866087 www.theprestigeflooringco.com
