Jane has been developing properties for over 20 years and her passion started in Yorkshire where she was very hands on renovating old period properties.After a small break from property development and a move to London, Jane has continued her passion with property development and has undertaken studies in Interior Design to improve the overall experience she can offer to clients.Jane has studied at the prestigious KLC School of Design in Chelsea, London and has launched her own Interior Design company.Because of her background and experience, Jane has a wealth of selected contractors, craftsmen and suppliers that she works with and she understands and can advise on all areas of property development and interior design.Jane’s passion for creating spaces is based on her clients desires rather than her own. Her knowledge and understanding makes the journey from idea to inception a professional and seamless one.