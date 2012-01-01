TAS Architects is a team of RIBA Chartered Architects and Designers that focus on residential design, sustainable building design, building conservation, and community based projects. We work on a variety of scale briefs, seeking to guide the proposals through the statutory processes and helping you to create an outstanding finished project.

At TAS, we believe architecture is about relationships – between the individual and a space, a building and its environment, a front door and the interior it conceals, an opening and the landscape it reveals. As the space between us continues to shrink, we believe that buildings and their design become ever more relevant and complex, so that each project becomes a specific and tailored symbiosis between a client and their building. This invokes an integral extension of their quirks and lifestyle, a balance between beauty and function that by definition addresses a wider environmental responsibility. We enjoy the process of collaborating, both with clients – to develop and a enhance a brief, and with specialists within the industry, to get the most out of a project.