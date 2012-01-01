Your browser is out-of-date.

TAS Architects
Architects in London
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Hidden House, Suffolk, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Detached home
    Hidden House, Suffolk, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern houses
    Hidden House, Suffolk, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern houses
    +7
    Hidden House, Suffolk, 2019
    Loxley Stables, Hertfordshire, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern houses
    Loxley Stables, Hertfordshire, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern houses
    Loxley Stables, Hertfordshire, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern dining room
    +9
    Loxley Stables, Hertfordshire, 2019
    Woodside Mews, Hertfordshire, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Terrace house
    Woodside Mews, Hertfordshire, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Terrace house
    Woodside Mews, Hertfordshire, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern dining room
    +7
    Woodside Mews, Hertfordshire, 2019
    Cambridge Park House, London, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Minimalist dining room
    Cambridge Park House, London, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Minimalist kitchen
    Cambridge Park House, London, 2019, TAS Architects TAS Architects Minimalist dining room
    +8
    Cambridge Park House, London, 2019
    Tactile House, London, 2017, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern living room
    Tactile House, London, 2017, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern kitchen
    Tactile House, London, 2017, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern living room
    +4
    Tactile House, London, 2017
    Floating Cube House, London, 2017, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern kitchen
    Floating Cube House, London, 2017, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern kitchen
    Floating Cube House, London, 2017, TAS Architects TAS Architects Modern kitchen
    +1
    Floating Cube House, London, 2017

    TAS Architects is a team of RIBA Chartered Architects and Designers that focus on residential design, sustainable building design, building conservation, and community based projects. We work on a variety of scale briefs, seeking to guide the proposals through the statutory processes and helping you to create an outstanding finished project.

    At TAS, we believe architecture is about relationships – between the individual and a space, a building and its environment, a front door and the interior it conceals, an opening and the landscape it reveals. As the space between us continues to shrink, we believe that buildings and their design become ever more relevant and complex, so that each project becomes a specific and tailored symbiosis between a client and their building. This invokes an integral extension of their quirks and lifestyle, a balance between beauty and function that by definition addresses a wider environmental responsibility. We enjoy the process of collaborating, both with clients – to develop and a enhance a brief, and with specialists within the industry, to get the most out of a project.

    Services
    Architectural Services
    Service areas
    London Suffolk Hertfordshire
    Address
    82 Southwark Bridge Road
    SE1 0AS London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2070430727 www.tasarchitects.co.uk
