TFS Flooring
Flooring in Taunton
    WELCOME TO TFS FlOORING, THE SOUTH WEST'S NO. 1 WOOD FLOOR INSTALLERS

    We are the market leaders in the installation and maintenance of all major wooden flooring types. From laminate to solid wood flooring to commercial and custom-engineered flooring, our team of highly-skilled joiners can get the job done. Say goodbye to worn out, faded flooring and overpriced installation!

    Services
    Domestic and Commercial Wood Floor Installation
    Service areas
    • South West of England
    • London and the South East
    • Taunton
    Address
    Unit 1 Crossways Farm
    TA203QG Taunton
    United Kingdom
    +44-1460234931 www.tfsflooring.co.uk
