WELCOME TO TFS FlOORING, THE SOUTH WEST'S NO. 1 WOOD FLOOR INSTALLERS
We are the market leaders in the installation and maintenance of all major wooden flooring types. From laminate to solid wood flooring to commercial and custom-engineered flooring, our team of highly-skilled joiners can get the job done. Say goodbye to worn out, faded flooring and overpriced installation!
- Services
- Domestic and Commercial Wood Floor Installation
- Service areas
- South West of England
- London and the South East
- Taunton
- Address
-
Unit 1 Crossways Farm
TA203QG Taunton
United Kingdom
+44-1460234931 www.tfsflooring.co.uk