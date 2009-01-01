Eisner Design based in Manhattan, was founded in 1991 by Joseph Eisner on the principle that architectural design is an active, rather than a passive element in our lives. Design must reflect and adapt to the continuously changing conditions of contemporary life as well as be a source for social change in its own right. Careful research, conceptual clarity, progressive modernist thinking and a minimalist sensibility are the hallmarks of our architectural practice. As strong proponents of sustainable design, Eisner Design incorporates green building fundamentals in all that we do.
- Services
- Architectural design and development
- Interior Design
- furniture
- Service areas
- Architect
- Interior Design
- Interior Architecture
- furniture
- residential development
- New York
- Corporate
- commercial interior
- Company awards
- American Institute of Architect 2009 Peconic design merit award—Whale Rock Lane house, East Hampton, NY
- Remodeling Design Award 2010—Ardsley House, New York
- Professional Remodeler Designer award 2014—Alewive House, East Hampton, NY
- Address
-
750 Third Ave
10017 New York
United States
+1-2124188400 www.eisnerdesign.com
Eisner Design is a progressive architecture, interior and furniture design studio committed to challenging the ways people experience space.We have dedicated our studio to innovative designs that are sensitive to the changing needs of a diverse society.