Eisner Design based in Manhattan, was founded in 1991 by Joseph Eisner on the principle that architectural design is an active, rather than a passive element in our lives. Design must reflect and adapt to the continuously changing conditions of contemporary life as well as be a source for social change in its own right. Careful research, conceptual clarity, progressive modernist thinking and a minimalist sensibility are the hallmarks of our architectural practice. As strong proponents of sustainable design, Eisner Design incorporates green building fundamentals in all that we do.