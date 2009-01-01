Your browser is out-of-date.

Architects in New York
    • John Street Loft, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern dining room
    John Street Loft, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern dining room
    John Street Loft, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern kitchen
    +3
    John Street Loft
    Basement Renovation - Ardsley House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern nursery/kids room
    Basement Renovation - Ardsley House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern nursery/kids room
    Basement Renovation - Ardsley House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern gym
    +10
    Basement Renovation - Ardsley House
    W 87th St Penthouse, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    W 87th St Penthouse, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern kitchen
    W 87th St Penthouse, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    +9
    W 87th St Penthouse
    Whale Rock House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
    Whale Rock House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
    Whale Rock House, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
    +6
    Whale Rock House
    E 53rd St Apartment, NYC, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    E 53rd St Apartment, NYC, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    E 53rd St Apartment, NYC, Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern dining room
    +6
    E 53rd St Apartment, NYC
    Modern Beach House - East Hampton, NY , Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
    Modern Beach House - East Hampton, NY , Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
    Modern Beach House - East Hampton, NY , Eisner Design Eisner Design Modern houses
    +7
    Modern Beach House - East Hampton, NY

    Eisner Design based in Manhattan, was founded in 1991 by Joseph Eisner on the principle that architectural design is an active, rather than a passive element in our lives. Design must reflect and adapt to the continuously changing conditions of contemporary life as well as be a source for social change in its own right. Careful research, conceptual clarity, progressive modernist thinking and a minimalist sensibility are the hallmarks of our architectural practice. As strong proponents of sustainable design, Eisner Design incorporates green building fundamentals in all that we do. 

    Services
    • Architectural design and development
    • Interior Design
    • furniture
    Service areas
    • Architect
    • Interior Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • furniture
    • residential development
    • New York
    • Corporate
    • commercial interior
    Service areas
    Company awards
    • American Institute of Architect 2009 Peconic design merit award—Whale Rock Lane house, East Hampton, NY
    • Remodeling Design Award 2010—Ardsley House, New York
    • Professional Remodeler Designer award 2014—Alewive House, East Hampton, NY
    Address
    750 Third Ave
    10017 New York
    United States
    +1-2124188400 www.eisnerdesign.com
    Legal disclosure

    Eisner Design is a progressive architecture, interior and furniture design studio committed to challenging the ways people experience space.We have dedicated our studio to innovative designs that are sensitive to the changing needs of a diverse society.

    Reviews

    Raffaele Nastro
    We were looking for a fresh and creative perspective on our renovation project, this is why we contacted Eisner Design and Joe provided all the great solutions we wanted. We were very happy with the design services provided. All the different beautiful and practical spaces created new vibrations in our new home especially thanks to the materials and finishes that were well-integrated. We found the design to be very well-thought out and we all were strongly impressed by it. We think we will certainly use Eisner Design for our next renovation for our beach house and we strongly recommend to anyone looking for excellent, innovative, modern design.
    over 4 years ago
    Susan Bausch
    I was looking for a new, creative perspective to transform my space, Joe Eisner - Eisner Design - provided all the great solutions I needed! I'm so happy with the final result and with the services he provided. My space has now created new vibrations in my home. He used some very peculiar materials and finishes that were well-integrated and the design is outstanding! I will definitely recommend Joe Eisner to anyone and probably will recall him for my next project!
    almost 4 years ago
    Mariangela Pietrosanti
    We hired Joe Eisner and his team to help us design and renovate our Manhattan apartment and It was the smartest move we made. Founding him was a real fortune! Joe provided immediate and quick fix in a very simple way. Every little detail discussed about any of the different possibilities and solutions were done brilliantly and most important, he was available and committed. We were actually very pleased through the whole process of transforming our space with him. Based on our experience, we would definitely recommend Eisner Design to everyone!
    over 4 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
