Artorius Faber
Flooring in Yeovil
Projects

    Internal Flooring

    Artorius Faber is one of the UK's leading manufacturers of stone surfaces. Processing from UK quarry block through to finished product, means that Artorius Faber has the most comprehensive and diverse portfolio of Great British Stone available today. Artorius Faber works with Architects, Designers, Private Clients and construction professionals from conception to completion, offering a supply only and a supply and installation service.

    • United Kingdom including the Chanel Islands
    • Europe and America
    BA21 5EL Yeovil
    United Kingdom
    +44-1935847333 www.artoriusfaber.com
