Sharafi and Co
Flooring in London, UK
    • Wholesale Suppliers of quality Persian and Oriental rugs at competitive prices. Also offering carpet restoration, cleaning and repairs on hand woven carpets and rugs.

     A passion for learning all he could about hand woven rugs and carpets lead Mehdi to pursue a career in the industry. After 28 years of making connections with auction houses, collectors, weavers and dealers alike, he has become a trusted adviser and wholesaler to independent dealers worldwide including leading retailers, such as Liberty, Conran and John Lewis.

    Services
    • Carpet Supplier
    • Carpet Restoration
    • Carpet Repairs
    • Carpet Cleaning
    Service areas
    • London & International
    • London, UK
    Company awards
    National Trust Approved for repairs, restoration and cleaning and LAPADA Approved service
    Address
    Unit 9, First Floor, 1 Chandos Road
    NW10 6NF London, UK
    United Kingdom
    +44-2087350701 sharafiandco.com
