Wholesale Suppliers of quality Persian and Oriental rugs at competitive prices. Also offering carpet restoration, cleaning and repairs on hand woven carpets and rugs.

A passion for learning all he could about hand woven rugs and carpets lead Mehdi to pursue a career in the industry. After 28 years of making connections with auction houses, collectors, weavers and dealers alike, he has become a trusted adviser and wholesaler to independent dealers worldwide including leading retailers, such as Liberty, Conran and John Lewis.