Wholesale Suppliers of quality Persian and Oriental rugs at competitive prices. Also offering carpet restoration, cleaning and repairs on hand woven carpets and rugs.
A passion for learning all he could about hand woven rugs and carpets lead Mehdi to pursue a career in the industry. After 28 years of making connections with auction houses, collectors, weavers and dealers alike, he has become a trusted adviser and wholesaler to independent dealers worldwide including leading retailers, such as Liberty, Conran and John Lewis.
- Services
- Carpet Supplier
- Carpet Restoration
- Carpet Repairs
- Carpet Cleaning
- Service areas
- London & International
- London, UK
- Company awards
- National Trust Approved for repairs, restoration and cleaning and LAPADA Approved service
- Address
-
Unit 9, First Floor, 1 Chandos Road
NW10 6NF London, UK
United Kingdom
+44-2087350701 sharafiandco.com
