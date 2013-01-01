Hi, I’m Laura the Creative Director at Laura Felicity Design. I design high-end luxury wallpaper and interior collections from my London studio, for clients in the UK, US, and Europe.

Helping you to create your beautiful residential home or branded commercial business.

Specialities:

✔️ 8 years of experience in Surface Design.

✔️ Designing and printing unique and exclusive wallpaper, fabrics, window blinds, lighting, and cushions.

✔️ Beautifully finished products for your home, office, hotel, spa, or country club.

We work closely together to create the perfect high-end wallpaper and interior accessories from my design collections, for your home or your business.

Bespoke decor designs are also available. This is a service provided for clients looking for something that's absolutely one of a kind.

From selecting a choice of bespoke colours, or colour matching, to designing unique patterns complimenting your personal style for your home or business.

I am able to work closely with individual clients, Interior Designers, and Architects.