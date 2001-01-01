Your browser is out-of-date.

Inspire Audio Visual
Home Media Design & Installation in York
    • South Yorkshire Home Automation, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Country style kitchen
    South Yorkshire Home Automation, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
    South Yorkshire Home Automation, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual BathroomLighting
    +4
    South Yorkshire Home Automation
    North Yorkshire Cinema Room, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Media room
    North Yorkshire Cinema Room, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Media room
    North Yorkshire Cinema Room, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Media room
    +1
    North Yorkshire Cinema Room
    North Yorkshire Home Automation, Lighting and Media Installations, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Modern bathroom
    North Yorkshire Home Automation, Lighting and Media Installations, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
    North Yorkshire Home Automation, Lighting and Media Installations, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Modern media room
    +4
    North Yorkshire Home Automation, Lighting and Media Installations
    North Yorkshire Home Cinema and Home Automation Installation, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Kitchen
    North Yorkshire Home Cinema and Home Automation Installation, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Dining room
    North Yorkshire Home Cinema and Home Automation Installation, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Living room
    +8
    North Yorkshire Home Cinema and Home Automation Installation
    London Media and Home Automation Project, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Classic style living room
    London Media and Home Automation Project, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Classic style living room
    London Media and Home Automation Project, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual Living roomTV stands & cabinets
    +1
    London Media and Home Automation Project
    North Yorkshire Lighting Control Project, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual BathroomLighting
    North Yorkshire Lighting Control Project, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual BathroomLighting
    North Yorkshire Lighting Control Project, Inspire Audio Visual Inspire Audio Visual BathroomLighting
    +1
    North Yorkshire Lighting Control Project
    Show all 16 projects

    Specialists in Audio Visual installation and design for both homes and businesses, we pride ourselves on providing the best in smart building solutions from multi-room audio & video and automation systems to home cinemas. With a passion for design and aesthetics, we aim to ensure every installation leaves a lasting impression that exceeds all expectations. We provide a full range of solutions throughout the UK including advice, planning, system design, equipment selection and project management.

    Services
    • Home Cinema Design & Installation
    • Home Automation Systems
    • Lighting & Lighting Control Systems
    • Multi-Room Audio
    Address
    Suite 4, Woodhouse Grange Business Centre
    YO41 4DF York
    United Kingdom
    +44-1904289015 inspire-av.com
