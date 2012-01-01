Your browser is out-of-date.

    deVOL Kitchens are one of the few remaining design led manufacturers of bespoke kitchens, each of which is hand crafted at their workshops in Leicestershire, UK. Spanning four classic design periods, the deVOL bespoke kitchens include the Real Shaker Kitchen, the Classic English Kitchen, the Sebastian Cox Kitchen and the Haberdasher's Kitchen.

    Services
    Kitchen Design & Manufacture
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Europe
    Address
    Cotes Mill, Nottingham Road
    LE12 5TL Leicestershire
    United Kingdom
    +44-1509261000 devolkitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Neil Gwynne
    My kitchen look beautiful and very lovely colour
    4 months ago
    N L
    Sadly I couldn’t afford what they suggested. So I’m having to be creative but using some of their other bits instead. Classed as 2 stars as soon as you say “ it’s too expensive “ they ignore your other questions about buying something you could afford. Shame really but such is life.
    4 months ago
    B Honey
    From the first contact, receiving samples, to the design, and then finally the installation - the deVol team were nothing short of incredible. True craftsmanship, is the name of the game at deVol. We didn’t manage to visit the showroom, or see another deVol kitchen in person before we committed. So when our cabinets and worktops arrived, we were blown away by the quality. Once fitted, the kitchen looks so timeless and stylish, as if it had always been here. One tip - pay the extra for deVols own team to fit the kitchen, you won’t regret it. Paddy and Phil fitted ours, and they even hand cut around every floor tile when installing the cabinet. Recommend this company to everyone !
    9 months ago
