deVOL Kitchens are one of the few remaining design led manufacturers of bespoke kitchens, each of which is hand crafted at their workshops in Leicestershire, UK. Spanning four classic design periods, the deVOL bespoke kitchens include the Real Shaker Kitchen, the Classic English Kitchen, the Sebastian Cox Kitchen and the Haberdasher's Kitchen.
