Katharine Pooley creates inspiring interiors for the most discerning clients. Her unique approach succeeds in capturing the essential diversity of classical contemporary living without sacrificing comfort, coherence or style. Add in a keen sense of humour and a typically English love of understated luxury and the result is a remarkable interior design business.

Her refined yet eclectic aesthetic has earned her a position as one of the most sought-after interior designers in London and commissions for landmark commercial and residential projects around the world. The contents of her eponymous flagship boutique on London’s Walton Street, and now also Katharine Pooley Doha, reveal many of the influences that inspire her work. Rare and exquisite objects from distant corners of the globe jostle for space with simple yet luxurious home accessories and furnishings, and a growing range of her own-label designs, many displaying oriental motifs. Quality and craftsmanship are evident in every item. The Far Eastern influences are explained by a former career in investment banking, living and working in Bahrain, Hong Kong, Singapore and Vietnam. Returning to England after more than two decades abroad to pursue her passion for interior design, Katharine’s talent for understanding and marrying diverse cultural influences with elegant interiors quickly gained her a following among London’s international design cognoscenti. After establishing her own studio and boutique, Katharine has worked tirelessly to be at the top of her profession. With her reputation firmly established in London, and taking new steps in Qatar, over time Katharine also plans to open brand outposts in Shanghai and Miami. Her breadth of knowledge and ideas for creative, elegant and inspirational solutions has already won many satisfied clients in the Middle and Far East.