Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Place Design Kitchens and Interiors
Kitchen Planners in London
Overview 7Projects (7) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Chiselhurst Kitchen Diner, Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Chiselhurst Kitchen Diner, Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Chiselhurst Kitchen Diner, Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    +3
    Chiselhurst Kitchen Diner
    North London Apartment , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    North London Apartment , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    North London Apartment , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    +2
    North London Apartment
    Docklands apartment, Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    Docklands apartment, Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    Docklands apartment, Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    +2
    Docklands apartment
    Barnes Kitchen , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    Barnes Kitchen , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    Barnes Kitchen , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    +5
    Barnes Kitchen
    Contemporary in Balham , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    Contemporary in Balham , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Minimalist kitchen
    Contemporary in Balham , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors KitchenSinks & taps
    +4
    Contemporary in Balham
    Traditional Kitchen London , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Traditional Kitchen London , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    Traditional Kitchen London , Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Place Design Kitchens and Interiors Classic style kitchen
    +9
    Traditional Kitchen London
    Show all 7 projects

    Place Design Kitchens and Interiors is a small bespoke Kitchen and interior design company based in East London. We supply first class products at extremely competitive prices with a service that's second to none. 

    Services
    • Kitchen
    • Bedroom
    • bathroom
    • study
    • living room design and supply
    Service areas
    • London and South East England
    • Greater London
    • east london
    • Hertfordshire
    • Essex
    • Kent
    • Depending on project scale nationwide and abroad.
    Address
    46 King George Ave
    E16 3HP London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7956045266 www.place-design.co.uk
      Add SEO element