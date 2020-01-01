Your browser is out-of-date.

Prestige Build &amp; Management Limited.
General Contractors in London
Reviews
Projects

    A Full Refurbishment Project Located in East Dulwich

    Design, Build & Management

    Prestige Build & Management based in London specialises in bespoke property redevelopment, refurbishment, extensions and loft conversions. We take great pride in delivering a professional service of the highest quality. Our client base has grown from ‘word of mouth’ recommendations that have created our excellent reputation.


    We undertake bespoke projects from period property renovations to new-build homes. We’ll advise, design and build, guiding you through every process from planning to completion. We create beautifully crafted spaces for you to live, work, relax, entertain and enjoy.


    We take considerable care in assisting you to create a space with longevity in mind. We believe that every space should seamlessly and effortlessly match your individual needs.


    Choosing a main contractor can feel daunting. You need to know your in safe hands. We believe in service first and quality above all else. Prestige Build & Management is a company you can trust with your home. Providing the highest quality in workmanship and materials, knowing that we’ll always deliver the results you deserve and more.



    Services
    building and renovation
    Service areas
    East Dulwich and London
    Address
    Head Office: 20 North Audley Street, London,
    W1K 6LX London
    United Kingdom
    +44-8000420181 www.prestigebuild.net

    Reviews

    Simon Johnson
    In addition to the original review below, we recently used Prestige again to renovate one of our bathrooms. Once again we are extremely happy with the results. Jay was fantastic at providing design ideas up front and helped us to decide on a layout that would get the most out of the space. He also suggested things we wouldn't have thought of ourselves, such as building out one of the walls to accommodate some niche shelving and recessed lighting, which have ended up being really nice touches. Once the work began there were a few things that needed to be tweaked but the team were great at suggesting alternative solutions whenever we ran into an issue. We also added a few jobs onto the list such as fitting some new lights on the landing, all of which they were happy to do. All of the plumbers, carpenters and electricians were excellent. Their work was done to the same high standard as the first time we used them, and they were all very polite and respectful of the COVID regulations. The work was finished in good time and on budget and we are really pleased with the outcome. Thanks to Prestige for all the hard work. It's always a pleasure to work with Jay and the team and I would happily recommend them to anyone. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- We used Prestige to build a rear extension and remodel the entire ground floor of the house, and we are very happy with results. We met with Jay and were impressed from the get go. He was very knowledgeable and offered some great design suggestions and also talked us out of several things that in hindsight would have been big mistakes. The quote wasn't the cheapest, but you definitely get what you pay for. Jay's team are fantastic guys, all experts in their own areas and the quality of their work is excellent. The project has not been without issues, but that is always the case with this type of work and Jay and team were always quick to find solutions and solve problems. The attention to detail has been amazing, and this is evident in the quality of the finish. The house is completely transformed and we are extremely pleased with the way it turned out. I would definitely use them again and wouldn't hesitate to recommend them to anyone else.
    12 months ago
    Tim Beeston
    Jay and his team spent two months renovating our flat, including fitting two bathrooms and demolishing a wall to open up the kitchen. Prestige are certainly not the cheapest construction company but it’s easy to see why. The quality and precision of the work from the plumbing and tiling to the flawless plastering, the attention to detail is obsessive. Whenever unexpected problems came up with the build Jay would reassure me that there are no such thing as problems, just challenges. Every one of those challenges were overcome and we’re over the moon with the final results.
    about 1 year ago
    Guy Norman
    Between December 2020 and April 2021 Prestige did works on our property in South London. This included: 1) Kitchen extension (including demolishing existing kitchen) 2) new toilet under the stairs and a new utility room 3) landscaping front & back garden The team are well organised and clearly have a lot of experience with these types of projects. It's important to find a builder that takes pride in their work (especially when undertaking significant structural work). There's a lot of builders out there who cut corners. We chose to go with Prestige as they have been actively undertaking these types of projects in London for a number of years and have built up a solid track record. Prestige are not the cheapest out there, but you pay for what you get & they provide greater peace of mind given their local track record. Prestige completed the works to a high standard within an agreed program, with a friendly professional team.
    about 1 year ago
    Show all 8 reviews
