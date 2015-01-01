Established in 2012 by Katerina and Konstantinos Sarantis, a qualified architect and interior designer and MBA graduate respectively, Schmidt Kitchens at Palmers Green is located just off the North Circular in London, N13.

It was formed in partnership with Schmidt Kitchens with the purpose to introduce the first full sized Schmidt concept showroom to the capital.

Specialising in Schmidt contemporary and classic designs, we offer a full design, installation and project management service. We pride ourselves on our personalised service, attention to detail and ability to listen to and interpret our client’s requests.

If you are looking for a creative, bespoke design, Schmidt Kitchens at Palmers Green will work closely with you to ascertain your specific needs and your desires, to create a quality kitchen that will exceed expectations and enrich your lifestyle.

Schmidt Kitchens is a family owned business with over 50 years of history and experience in developing innovative solutions in designer kitchens, bathrooms, storage and home living. Schmidt is France’s leading home furniture manufacturer, as well as one of the largest manufacturers in Europe. The bespoke products are developed in-house, applying exclusive principles of ergonomic design and functionality to the process – called the Evolution 130 Concept.

Over the years, the kitchen has become the heart of the home, a space for eating and homework, relaxation and entertaining, thus the consideration of the room’s architectural design is of utmost importance as the principal starting point of the project. Great care is taken with the choice of materials and colours that are incorporated into the design, as these aspects greatly influence the final look and feel. One of our qualified designers will ensure that this selection process is hassle free.

Schmidt stands for value, durability and aesthetic quality. Proven techniques, constant innovation and the careful selection of safe materials are at the core of the company’s philosophy. High quality products, superior service and taking responsibility for the environment around us are at the forefront of our culture – a culture that contributes to a better quality of life for all.

Areas Served North London, Hertfordshire, Middlesex