Elan Kitchens
Kitchen Planners in London
    Small U Shaped Kitchen
    +1
    Family Kitchen
    +2
    Open Plan Kitchen with Glass Wall
    +1
    Grey Kitchen with Island
    +3
    London Charm
    +1
    Timeless Appeal
    Elan Kitchens is a London based kitchen design studio specialising in German made LEICHT Kitchens.  We design, supply and install kitchens all over London and South East England.

    Our London showroom has a fantastic team of experienced designers who take their time learning about all our clients’ needs, hopes and desires for creating their dream kitchen.  It takes time to design the perfect kitchen and our dedicated team certainly take pride in making sure our clients every detail is considered and met.  We always aim to provide a very high standard of service, based upon our principals of professionalism, honesty, and design knowledge. 

    Elan Kitchens are suppliers of the premium LEICHT kitchen brand. Leicht develop exclusive kitchens oriented to the market and to the customer’s desires.  Kitchen lovers can surpass themselves with a LEICHT kitchen as there are no limits to individual kitchen planning.  With our innovative planning components and flexible modules, kitchens can be developed to suit your own personal vision.

    Service areas
    London and South East England
    Address
    55 New King's Road
    SW6 4SE London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2073840511 www.elankitchens.co.uk

    Reviews

    Chi Gorham
    Highly recommend!
    about 2 months ago
    Scott M
    We are incredibly pleased with our kitchen from Elan Kitchens, we had a fairly clear image of what we wanted and Jas was able to use his expertise to realise it perfectly. The quality of the Leicht units are incredible, and we get the feeling that they'll look just as good in a decade as they do now. We couldn't be happier!
    6 months ago
    Silvana Cavanagh
    After visiting many different kitchen companies we decided to buy our new kitchen from Elan Kitchens. We have been extremely happy with the whole process. Expert advice, friendly service, high quality products and at a good price. From initial meeting to the kitchen completion all the staff have been very professional, supportive and patient. Elan Kitchens have succeeded in creating a perfect space for us which is stylish and practical. We're so happy with our new kitchen.
    over 3 years ago
