The Rug Retailer
Flooring in Warrington
Reviews (17)
    • We specialise in medium to high end rugs and hallway runners. We sell through various online platforms and from our showroom in Warrington, Cheshire. Our vast range of rugs ensures we have something for everyone. We offer a bespoke made to measure service on many of our ranges. We regularly importer and exporter rugs. We are a stockist for brands like Esprit Home, Jeff Banks, Jacaranda, Louis De Poortere, Linie Designs, Brink & Campman and Tom Tailor

    Services
    Online and in-store rug sales
    Service areas
    worldwide, Across the world, and Warrington
    Address
    Unit 42 Gateway 49 Trade Park
    WA2 8NT Warrington
    United Kingdom
    +44-1925416541 www.therugretailer.co.uk

    Reviews

    Barry John Millsip
    Hi got a whisper luxury rug from these guys much cheaper than i had seen previously delivery was fast enough and even though I have not open it yet due to the house getting new floors at the end of the month i looks very good .
    4 months ago
    Cherie Bees
    Gorgeous rug. Ordered on the 2 Feb and arrived on the 14th. Really happy. Great service, thanks.
    4 months ago
    Jake Owen
    Great new stair runner supplied and installed. They saved me over One thousand pounds on another quote.
    3 months ago
