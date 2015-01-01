Your browser is out-of-date.

Online Shops in Wallasey
Reviews (1)
    • Vintage & Retro Bread Bins, NuCasa NuCasa KitchenStorage
    +4
    Vintage & Retro Bread Bins
    Retro & Funky Coloured Glassware, NuCasa NuCasa KitchenCutlery, crockery & glassware
    +3
    Retro & Funky Coloured Glassware
    Large Fairground Vintage Letter Lights, NuCasa NuCasa Living roomLighting
    +27
    Large Fairground Vintage Letter Lights
    Colourful Edison Cage Filament Lights, NuCasa NuCasa Living roomLighting
    +2
    Colourful Edison Cage Filament Lights
    Industrial Pendant Lights, NuCasa NuCasa Living roomLighting
    +3
    Industrial Pendant Lights
    Unique Lighting Styles, NuCasa NuCasa Living roomLighting
    Unique Lighting Styles

    At NuCasa we have a dedicated talent team who spend their time researching the coolest, colourful kitchenware, funky kitchen accessories, quirky home decor and unique lighting styles in Europe. We do the hard work so you don't have to! Our ever expanding collection of vibrant and unusual home decor is hand picked from both independent retailers and larger suppliers. This means you can choose from a range of brand names you trust and independent designs which you will love.

    Our aim is to create an inspiring collection of unique, awesome products all under one roof. So when you think funky home decor, you think NuCasa. Our selection is ideal for anyone who is looking to create a colourful, vibrant home decor with touches of retro and vintage styling. We are constantly striving to improve our range and our current selection of kitchen, bathroom and home accessories is being improved upon all the time.

    Keep checking in for the latest products and our editors monthly top 10 at www.nucasa.co.uk

    Services
    • E-Commerce
    • Retail
    • home decor accessories
    • bathroom accessories
    • kitchen accessories
    • pendant lights
    • wall lights
    Service areas
    United Kingdom and Wallasey
    Address
    East Float Quay
    CH41 1DP Wallasey
    United Kingdom
    +44-8006990484 www.nucasa.co.uk

    Reviews

    hello46
    So happy with my lights! They look awesome and they arrived dead quick
    over 7 years ago
    Project date: January 2015
