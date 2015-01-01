Shiny Window Cleaning London offers high-quality window cleaning services in the London area, always delivering results that exceed customers' satisfaction. As one of the main window cleaning companies in the capital, we must stress that having a professional to clean your windows is essential as it's not that easy as it seems. We'll send a fully-equipped and experienced technician who will perform a thorough service using the most modern techniques and tools available. Moreover, only purified water will be used so streak- and smear-free windows is what you'll get as a result of the whole session.