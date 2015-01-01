Your browser is out-of-date.

Shiny Window Cleaning London
Windows in London
    • How is Light Connected to Your Working Experience?, Shiny Window Cleaning London Shiny Window Cleaning London Living roomLighting
    How is Light Connected to Your Working Experience?
    5 Affordable Interior Design Ideas to Revamp Your Home, Shiny Window Cleaning London Shiny Window Cleaning London Living roomAccessories & decoration
    5 Affordable Interior Design Ideas to Revamp Your Home
    10 Things You Should not Tolerate in Your Home, Shiny Window Cleaning London Shiny Window Cleaning London Living roomStorage
    10 Things You Should not Tolerate in Your Home
    Shiny Window Cleaning - First Night Into Your New Home, Shiny Window Cleaning London Shiny Window Cleaning London Modern living room
    Shiny Window Cleaning - First Night Into Your New Home
    Sneaky Ways to Make a Room Appear Larger, Shiny Window Cleaning London Shiny Window Cleaning London Modern living room
    Sneaky Ways to Make a Room Appear Larger
    How to Prepare Your Windows for Winter, Shiny Window Cleaning London Shiny Window Cleaning London Classic style living room
    How to Prepare Your Windows for Winter
    Show all 10 projects

    Shiny Window Cleaning London offers high-quality window cleaning services in the London area, always delivering results that exceed customers' satisfaction. As one of the main window cleaning companies in the capital, we must stress that having a professional to clean your windows is essential as it's not that easy as it seems. We'll send a fully-equipped and experienced technician who will perform a thorough service using the most modern techniques and tools available. Moreover, only purified water will be used so streak- and smear-free windows is what you'll get as a result of the whole session.

    Services
    • Residential window cleaning
    • Commercial window cleaning
    • Rope access window cleaning
    • Conservatory cleaning
    • Gutter cleaning
    Service areas
    London and UK
    Address
    Falcon Road
    SW11 2LR London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2037466557 www.shinywindowcleaninglondon.co.uk

    Reviews

    Nicholas S.
    They came today to do our windows. They were highly courteous professionals and did an outstanding job, and we highly recommend using them if you need your windows cleaned!
    4 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
