Squaremelon
Kitchen & Bathroom Fittings in London
Reviews (7)
Projects

    • Ecopal Blanco Brillo, Squaremelon Squaremelon Modern kitchen
    Ecopal Blanco Brillo
    FORMENTERA Wardrobe, Squaremelon Squaremelon Modern bars & clubs
    FORMENTERA Wardrobe
    Contour Curve Kitchen, Squaremelon Squaremelon Modern kitchen
    Contour Curve Kitchen

    We are a kitchen, bathroom, and wardrobe Specialist Company based in the North London area,

    No job is too small or too big!

    From design to installation we project manage every step of the way. We also employ our staffs which mean peace of mind and professionalism for both the customer and the company. All our staffs are expert and professional with experience and qualifications, holding such certificates as the gas certificate. 

    Customers who are looking to create a spectacular kitchen with amazing features often combine stone or glass doors with bespoke fully clad stainless steel doors, which is also available as a complete kitchen.

    Our door range of 6 mirror finishes can be used to complement our stone and glass kitchen ranges or can be used for Bedroom and bathroom projects. All doors are made to order in bespoke sizes.

    Squaremelons’ curve kitchen looks are inspired by a range of design influences, from concepts that are strong on straight lines and perspectives to those that offer a more organic feel, with the latest in stylish curves. Whatever you choose, there’s a Squaremelon curve kitchen for you—whether you have an urban apartment, a period home, a townhouse or a family home, and even if you have a smaller kitchen.

    The Squaremelons’ curve kitchen collection brings together the finest materials and finishes with the latest cutting edge technology to produce products at an exceptionally high standard of quality. Products are sourced from some of the world's best suppliers, with product development and innovation at the centre of our approach. 

    We pride ourselves on our design flair, offering a personal and friendly service, with bespoke kitchen, bathroom, and wardrobe our boundaries are broadened.

    Whether it is the service, or a kitchen, bathroom or wardrobe that makes a statement, or reliable staff, we have it covered!                                                                                                                                                             

    Squaremelon kitchen, bathroom, and wardrobe are dedicated to ensure you get the most from our products. With an amazing doors colour choice and comprehensive product range, we offer you the support you need, whatever your project. Combine this with our commitment to be the industry’s environmental leader, you can see why you can always rely upon us to provide unrivalled kitchen solutions.

    If you require any further assistance or have any technical question please don’t hesitate to call us on tel. 02077949850, email at info@squaremelonltd.co.uk or visit our comprehensive website at http://www.squaremelonltd.co.uk/

    Services
    • kitchens
    • bathrooms
    • and wardrobs supply and fit
    Service areas
    Greater London & Hertfordshire
    Address
    10 Frognal Parade, 158 Finchley Road
    NW3 5HH London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2077949850 www.squaremelonltd.co.uk

    Reviews

    Warlord1337
    BEST FRIEND'S USERNAME ONLINE IS SQUAREMELON SO I LEAVE 5 STARS
    2 months ago
    Shko Ako
    Excellent services, great quality and price in both the kitchen and the wardrobes. Would highly recommend. Many thanks for all your help.
    over 2 years ago
    Zahra Al-Allaq
    The kitchen installation was fabulous. Everything was completed according to the timetable provided. All issues were sensitively dealt with. We were so glad dealing with square melon. The kitchen is pleasure to work with and user friendly. The final look of our kitchen looks stunning.
    about 3 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
