Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Urban Myth
Kitchen Planners in London
Overview 45Projects (45) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (5)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Virtual Showroom Tour, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen
    Virtual Showroom Tour, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen
    Virtual Showroom Tour
    Pedini Arke Iron Grey & Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens Grey
    Pedini Arke Iron Grey & Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Grey
    Pedini Arke Iron Grey & Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens Grey
    Pedini Arke Iron Grey & Elm
    Urban Life Old America & Glass Edge Gloss White, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens Wood effect
    Urban Life Old America & Glass Edge Gloss White, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens White
    Urban Life Old America & Glass Edge Gloss White, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens Wood effect
    +2
    Urban Life Old America & Glass Edge Gloss White
    Urban Style Matt Lava Grey & White Gloss, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens Grey
    Urban Style Matt Lava Grey & White Gloss, Urban Myth Urban Myth Built-in kitchens Grey
    Urban Style Matt Lava Grey & White Gloss, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Grey
    +2
    Urban Style Matt Lava Grey & White Gloss
    Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Blue
    Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Blue
    Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Blue
    +2
    Pedini Arkè in Blue Night and Elm
    Cashmere Supermatt & French Grey Veneer, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Brown
    Cashmere Supermatt & French Grey Veneer, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Brown
    Cashmere Supermatt & French Grey Veneer, Urban Myth Urban Myth Modern kitchen Brown
    +2
    Cashmere Supermatt & French Grey Veneer
    Show all 45 projects

    We design. We manufacture. We import.

    We create amazing kitchens for both the trade and consumer markets and we have been doing so for over 30 years. We work differently to any other kitchen design company you may have used in the past simply by offering the same service no matter how much you spend, no client is less important than another, no kitchen less or more worthwhile than the one before. Our membership of the KBSA and Trust Mark is testament to our working practices and qualities. We look after our clients. We are Urban Myth.

    Services
    kitchen design, Kitchen Installation, and kitchen manufacture
    Service areas
    • central london
    • Essex
    • London
    • east london
    • Kent
    Address
    7 Cabinet Way
    E4 8QF London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2085313413 www.urbanmyth.net

    Reviews

    simon cullen
    over 4 years ago
    Mark Stone
    over 4 years ago
    Phil Moretti-Greene
    Excellent company who done a great job on our kitchen back in 2017. Since then we have needed a couple of minor parts to do with the plug both times they responded by email within minutes and had the replacement parts delivered really quickly a real 1st class service. Highly recommended with lots of good advice.
    about 2 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
      Edit SEO element