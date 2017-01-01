We design. We manufacture. We import.

We create amazing kitchens for both the trade and consumer markets and we have been doing so for over 30 years. We work differently to any other kitchen design company you may have used in the past simply by offering the same service no matter how much you spend, no client is less important than another, no kitchen less or more worthwhile than the one before. Our membership of the KBSA and Trust Mark is testament to our working practices and qualities. We look after our clients. We are Urban Myth.