WHAT WE DO? - we design, supply and install bathrooms, wet rooms, cloakrooms, en suites - we sell complete bathroom products from our own showroom being an official dealer many of top German brands - we can advise on water pressure, drainage, water supply and how to upgrade water systems, - we offer full technical support and warranty support - we do water tanking, tiling, plumbing, electrical works, lighting and essentially everything you need in the bathroom to completion.

WHAT PRODUCTS WE SELL? - we supply many brass ware products from Hansgrohe, Axor, Crosswater, Adora, Aco, - we supply bathroom sets from Duravit, V&B, Bauhaus, Geberit and more - we supply we offer wide range of ceramics and porcelain tiles from Villeroy and Boch, Saloni and many more! - we supply accessories, mirrors, extractor fans, lighting, under floor heating, bathroom heaters from many brands link Astro Lighting, Heatmiser, HiB, Hafele and many more.

HOW MUCH IT COSTS? Contact us to arrange FREE-OF-CHARGE site survey, receive design , products quote with fully itemised installation quote to discover and fully understand what you can get! We are professionals - fully insured, 14 years of experience just in London fitting bathrooms and kitchens, offering 3D design visualisations as a standard, with high product knowledge, with strong team of qualified plumbers and electricians.