Knots Rugs
Flooring in London
    Knots Rugs is a London based rug company specialising in luxury hand knotted contemporary rugs.  A family run business spanning three generations with a knowledge and understanding of this ancient artisan craft. All our rugs are designed by the Knots In-house design team and produced in Nepal and Jaipur from the finest quality natural materials- wool, silk and nettle. A large selection of rugs are available to view in the flagship store on the Kings Road, London. Knots Rugs also offer a bespoke service ensuring the right rug is created for your space.

    Services
    In-situ viewing within the M25. Bespoke and consultancy service
    Service areas
    London
    Address
    595 Kings Road
    SW62EL London
    United Kingdom
    +44-2074714707 www.knotsrugs.co.uk

    Reviews

    Babak Akhoondi
    Best rug store in London for sure.
    11 months ago
    Elizabeth Jones
    I have just discovered the most wonderful rug shop in London. I have never seen the kinds of designs they have at Knots Rugs, the staff have just been kind enough to show me through their incredible artist collaborations. I am in absolute awe.
    12 months ago
    Nadine Franklin
    The lady in their doesn't even look enthusiastic about her own rugs, was like speaking to an angry aunt, Don't actually know why anyone would spend so much on average rugs for that mediocre service.
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 6 reviews
