Knots Rugs is a London based rug company specialising in luxury hand knotted contemporary rugs. A family run business spanning three generations with a knowledge and understanding of this ancient artisan craft. All our rugs are designed by the Knots In-house design team and produced in Nepal and Jaipur from the finest quality natural materials- wool, silk and nettle. A large selection of rugs are available to view in the flagship store on the Kings Road, London. Knots Rugs also offer a bespoke service ensuring the right rug is created for your space.
- Services
- In-situ viewing within the M25. Bespoke and consultancy service
- Service areas
- London
- Address
-
595 Kings Road
SW62EL London
United Kingdom
+44-2074714707 www.knotsrugs.co.uk