Knots Rugs is a London based rug company specialising in luxury hand knotted contemporary rugs. A family run business spanning three generations with a knowledge and understanding of this ancient artisan craft. All our rugs are designed by the Knots In-house design team and produced in Nepal and Jaipur from the finest quality natural materials- wool, silk and nettle. A large selection of rugs are available to view in the flagship store on the Kings Road, London. Knots Rugs also offer a bespoke service ensuring the right rug is created for your space.