K and B installations
Kitchen Planners in West Moors
Reviews (6)
    Bathroom installation
    Kitchen remodelling

    we are an independent family business with over 15 years experience supplying, designing and installing kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms. We are fully insured and qualified and are proud members of the consumer protection asssociation, check a trade and consumer review site which?

    We can undertake all aspects of kitchens, bedrooms and bathrooms even down to the decorating so you can have the entire job completed by us with little disruption.

    We cater to all styles and budgets and there is no job too big or too small.

    We offer free no obligation quotes for all of our services.

    Services
    • kitchen design
    • Kitchen Installation
    • Kitchen Supply
    • door changes
    • worktop changes
    • bathroom design
    • bathroom supply
    • Bathroom installation
    • tiling
    • Flooring
    • appliance supply
    • appliance installation
    • plastering
    • bedroom furniture supply
    • bedroom installation
    • carpentry work.
    Service areas
    • ferndown
    • verwood
    • Wimborne
    • dorset
    • Blandford Forum
    • ringwood
    • burley
    • lymington
    • lyndhurst
    • winton
    • bournemouth
    • Winchester
    • Poole
    • Overton
    • Hampshire
    • West moors
    Company awards
    • Consumer protection association
    • Check a trade member
    • Which? Trusted trader
    Address
    254
    BH22 0JF West Moors
    United Kingdom
    +44-1202861972 www.kandbinstallations.co.uk

    Reviews

    Andrew Lines
    Great service and three bathrooms installed with efficiently and professionally. Very happy with quality as you get what you pay for. Fitters very helpful and friendly.
    11 months ago
    Jean Khan
    The shower they installed is useless. Not at all happy with k@b'bathrooms
    over 3 years ago
    Karl Humby
    We’ve had our kitchen and bathroom done through K&B, really happy with the workmanship, service and price. Lovely team who were honest and friendly. Many Thanks
    almost 3 years ago
